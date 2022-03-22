Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of MGDPF stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

