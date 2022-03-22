Analysts Anticipate FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $752.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) will report $752.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $757.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $742.00 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $608.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $241.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.64. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,343,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,038,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,213,000 after purchasing an additional 163,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.