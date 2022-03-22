AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.78. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $148.39.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

