Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 482.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in HSBC by 72.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in HSBC by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSBC opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.57) to GBX 565 ($7.44) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $496.67.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

