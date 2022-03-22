Whittier Trust Co. Makes New $34,000 Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,644,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1,856.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 190,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 181,190 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 69,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

United Natural Foods Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.