Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $97.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 486,938 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

