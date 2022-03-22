Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WEAV. William Blair assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Weave Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial began coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.78.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.86.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.