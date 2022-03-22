Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $300.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TWLO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $350.52.

NYSE TWLO opened at $157.44 on Monday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.38 and a 200-day moving average of $260.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $848,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $3,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,961. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,333,000 after buying an additional 37,840 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Twilio by 186.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 45.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 13.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

