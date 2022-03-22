LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reiterates Neutral Rating for Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALNA. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.02. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

