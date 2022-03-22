LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reiterates Neutral Rating for Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALNA. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.02. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.70.
About Allena Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.
