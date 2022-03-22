Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $195.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Okta from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.81.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $169.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $143.30 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.97.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,164,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,135,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $33,441,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $3,118,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.