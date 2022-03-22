Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $580.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $623.45.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $466.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

