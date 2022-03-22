Thilo Schroeder Acquires 75,731 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 75,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,570,660.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 82,200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $1,668,660.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thilo Schroeder bought 3,110 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $65,092.30.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thilo Schroeder bought 39,600 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $794,772.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 103,005 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,894,261.95.

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder bought 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder purchased 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder bought 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00.

RVMD opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $50.88.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RVMD. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 74.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 230.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 367,073 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 72.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 44.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

