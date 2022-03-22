Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.
RCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
NASDAQ RCII opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.66. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44.
In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $91,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
