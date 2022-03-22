Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$361.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.75.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

