ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Cut to $50.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.90.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $27.14 on Monday. ON has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

