David Ian Mckay Sells 4,077 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total transaction of C$580,711.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$836,526.04.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total transaction of C$577,611.83.

On Monday, January 24th, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$576,483.32.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$142.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$202.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$114.91 and a 52 week high of C$149.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$142.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$134.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.30.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

