UBS Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €6.25 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

UBS Group set a €6.25 ($6.87) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVAGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($5.93) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.35) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.80 ($6.37) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.02) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €6.60 ($7.25) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.15) and a one year high of €7.93 ($8.71).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

