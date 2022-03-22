Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 12,608 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $578,959.36.

On Thursday, February 17th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.73. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -129.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Tenable by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 68,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 33,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $71,512,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tenable by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tenable by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

