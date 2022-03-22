Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €75.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($101.10) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.23 ($73.88).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €47.68 ($52.40) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a fifty-two week high of €60.24 ($66.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

