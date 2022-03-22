Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Zions have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Solid loans and deposit balances, and business simplifying efforts are expected to keep supporting Zions' financials in the upcoming quarters. Moreover, the bank's strong balance sheet is expected to keep driving efficient capital deployment activities and enhance shareholder value. However, despite the rate hike, relatively lower interest rates are expected to continue hurting revenues and net interest margin (NIM) growth. Persistently increasing operating expenses, mainly owing to the company's investments in franchise and efforts to digitize operations, are likely to hurt the bottom line to some extent in the near term.”

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.63.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $67.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.