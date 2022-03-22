Spire Wealth Management Buys 5,350 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 360.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 104.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 953.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 32.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QS stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $64.80.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $77,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 749,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,793,123 in the last 90 days. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

