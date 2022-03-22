Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after buying an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after buying an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after buying an additional 150,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,589,000 after buying an additional 162,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $8,953,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,330 shares of company stock valued at $21,140,731 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.