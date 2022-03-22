eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EFTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.64.

EFTR opened at $5.25 on Monday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.22.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.68. On average, equities analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $70,370 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFTR. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,487,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,027,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,503,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

