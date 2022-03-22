Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Hanger worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hanger by 2.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 56.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:HNGR opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. Hanger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $726.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Hanger had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $78,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

