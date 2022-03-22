Parallel Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 40.6% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 33.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of SO opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,521 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.