Parallel Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after buying an additional 1,438,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,974,000 after buying an additional 781,700 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $250.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $254.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $4,442,751 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

