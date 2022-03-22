Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 26,949 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,949 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17.

