Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 44,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.