State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $478,000 Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cutera were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 188.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 43,845 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cutera by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cutera by 195.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 86,964 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cutera by 97,020.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 135.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 127,269 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

CUTR stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $836.18 million, a PE ratio of 661.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

