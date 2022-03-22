State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $493,000 Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 75.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.05. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

