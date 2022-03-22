Insider Buying: NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Acquires 225,400 Shares of Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) Director Adam L. Gray acquired 225,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,331,412.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,437,487 shares in the company, valued at C$109,926,057.86.

NFI opened at C$16.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.64. NFI Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.47 and a 12-month high of C$31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is currently -253.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFI shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

