State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 17,199 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,199 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALE stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $73.10.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

