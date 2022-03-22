State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 3,835 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Coty were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Coty by 111,779.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Coty by 263.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 120,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Coty by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 13,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 126.86 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

