Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hawkins by 1.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hawkins by 94.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hawkins by 5.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 37.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.84.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

