Insider Selling: Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Sells 12,900 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total value of C$98,040.00.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$8.00 on Tuesday. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$6.99 and a one year high of C$9.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

