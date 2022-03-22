Jennifer Cochrane Sells 4,000 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,875.

TIH stock opened at C$118.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$89.25 and a 12 month high of C$119.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$109.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TIH shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$122.70.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

