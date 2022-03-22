State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 27.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $755.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.46. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 12.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.88%.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

