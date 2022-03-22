UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Ocugen during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 1,472.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $216,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 4.65. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 14.66.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Ocugen Profile (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

