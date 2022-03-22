Spire Wealth Management Buys Shares of 55,125 Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 54.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

GMDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

