Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFP. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE DFP opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $31.43.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.