Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 186.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of VVV opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.52. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

