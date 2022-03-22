IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,664 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 85.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 118.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.