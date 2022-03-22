IBM Retirement Fund Has $207,000 Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Zendesk by 109.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after acquiring an additional 505,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 48.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,600,000 after acquiring an additional 201,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,194,000 after acquiring an additional 196,300 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 721.2% during the third quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 205,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 180,300 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $493,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,074 shares of company stock valued at $13,858,464. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $155.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

