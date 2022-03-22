Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Appian were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Appian by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after buying an additional 750,090 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Appian by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 111,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Appian by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Appian by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 39,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $163.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.01.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 447,850 shares of company stock valued at $23,946,724 over the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

