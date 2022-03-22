Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 153.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,056 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.5% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,353,000 after buying an additional 1,185,385 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after buying an additional 447,035 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $10,461,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 716.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Shares of NNN opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

