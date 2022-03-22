Whittier Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 700 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.93.

Polaris stock opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.90. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

