GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average of $74.48.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

