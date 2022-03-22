Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after buying an additional 304,603 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 123,140 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

