Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,140 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLF. National Bank Financial lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.