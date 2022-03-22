State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,380 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

